Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $14,985.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

