Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,514.37 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard purchased 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

MediaCo stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

