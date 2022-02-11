Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

