Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £150.50 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($14.54) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($203.52).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,068.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 986.17. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,105.69 ($14.95). The stock has a market cap of £39.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.22).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

