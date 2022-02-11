Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,388,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,185,480.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow purchased 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow acquired 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

PNE stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.90.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

