Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases 65 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($202.16).

TPX opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £202.57 million and a PE ratio of -575.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.14. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173.50 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.50%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

