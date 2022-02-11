Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

