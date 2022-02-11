Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $34,419.10 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBSH opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

