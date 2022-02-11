Insider Selling: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Sells $988,260.00 in Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $988,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

