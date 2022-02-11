Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $64,080.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.74. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

