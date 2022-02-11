Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells 619 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

