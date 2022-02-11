Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells 619 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.