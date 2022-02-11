Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

RDI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 15,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,465. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

