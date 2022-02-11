Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells $84,006.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38.
SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
