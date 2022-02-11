Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells $84,006.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

