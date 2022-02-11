Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 99,039 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.
Shares of NYSE USER traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 374,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,907. UserTesting Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
