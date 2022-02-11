Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 99,039 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of NYSE USER traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 374,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,907. UserTesting Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74.

USER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.