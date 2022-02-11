Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 0.1%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379.90 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 376.35 ($5.09). 6,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($5.08).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPEC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.64 million and a PE ratio of -96.50.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

