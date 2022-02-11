Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.40, but opened at $95.55. Insperity shares last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 1,426 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Insperity alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insperity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.