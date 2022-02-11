Insured Finance Trading 38.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $955,177.82 and $11,884.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,214,267 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.