Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.
NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 12,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,586. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
