Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,722,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $19.10 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

