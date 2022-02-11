Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 467,730 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $526,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. 333,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,504,504. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

