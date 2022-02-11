Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi Sells 2,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $178,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $156,413.16.

Shares of IPAR opened at $98.01 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

