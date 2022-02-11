International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

