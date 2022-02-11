Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.99 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $19.80 or 0.00046702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $283.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.26 or 0.06863327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.91 or 0.99950058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,892,752 coins and its circulating supply is 206,578,830 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

