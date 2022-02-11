Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Raised to €3.15 at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

