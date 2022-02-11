Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 1,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The firm has a market cap of $652.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

