Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

INTZ opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter worth $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.