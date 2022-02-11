Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $259,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

INTU stock traded down $9.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.63. 13,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

