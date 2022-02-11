Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
