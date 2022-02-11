Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

