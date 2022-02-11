Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.