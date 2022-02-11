Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

