Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 13,500.0% in January

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.