Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 13,500.0% in January

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.