Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.11% of APA worth $320,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.