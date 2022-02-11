Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Ecolab worth $365,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

