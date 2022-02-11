Invesco Ltd. Has $338.97 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of AutoZone worth $338,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,939.54 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,139.18 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,002.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,805.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

