Invesco Ltd. Sells 105,532 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Boston Scientific worth $311,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,515 shares of company stock worth $3,172,073. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

