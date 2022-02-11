Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,264 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $329,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock worth $24,176,355. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,521.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,549.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,518.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

