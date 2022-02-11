Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $11.82 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

