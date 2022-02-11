Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,310 shares.The stock last traded at $169.84 and had previously closed at $168.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $161.80.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.