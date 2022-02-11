Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,327 call options.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.