IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 3.5%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.43 ($0.07). Approximately 100,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 511,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.49. The firm has a market cap of £9.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

