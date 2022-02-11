IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 3.5%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.43 ($0.07). Approximately 100,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 511,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.08).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.49. The firm has a market cap of £9.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)
Read More
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.