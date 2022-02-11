IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,969 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 4.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.13% of IQVIA worth $58,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,975,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $250.43 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.24 and a 200-day moving average of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

