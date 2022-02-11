IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto Sells 3,937 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRMD traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,216. The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

