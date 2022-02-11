IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.51 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $92.74 million and $14.51 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.64 or 0.06953208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.17 or 0.99985566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006216 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,062,199,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,599,833 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

