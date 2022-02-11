iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. iRobot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,239. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. iRobot has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $137.79.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

