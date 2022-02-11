Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

Shares of ISBA remained flat at $$25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $192.07 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISBA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

