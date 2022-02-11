iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $809,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $136.23 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

