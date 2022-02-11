iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,977,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.73 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

