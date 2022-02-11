iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,965 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

