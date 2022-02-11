iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $165.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

