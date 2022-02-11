iShares Russell 3000 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,452 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the average daily volume of 144 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $261.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.18 and a one year high of $280.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

