iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.59

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.59 and last traded at $105.61, with a volume of 8866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

